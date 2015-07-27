Please Help iCustom error
Suttisak Boonla:Check for zero before you divide. If it's zero you either don't do the division or set the zero to a very small number instead so the result will be "near" zero (eg 0.0000000001)
double x = (a+b)/a;
Hi everyone
I'm newbie for code.
I Try to coding iCustom but I have some problem.
my indicator get som zero divide error.
double x = (a+b)/a;
double y = a/b;
double z = x/y;
so please help me.
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Hi everyone
I'm newbie for code.
I Try to coding iCustom but I have some problem.
my indicator get som zero divide error.
double x = (a+b)/a;
double y = a/b;
double z = x/y;
so please help me.