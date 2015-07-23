how do i get mt5 up and running please

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how do i get mt5 up and running please
 

Go to your broker's download area, the one that uses MT5, and download and install it according to directions.  If you don't have a broker that uses MT5, you can go to www.metaquotes.com.


Edit: Or even better idea, follow Mirko's suggestion below.

 

Ouch!

I accidentally deleted the comment...

See below.

 


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