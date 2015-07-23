how do i get mt5 up and running please
how do i get mt5 up and running please
Go to your broker's download area, the one that uses MT5, and download and install it according to directions. If you don't have a broker that uses MT5, you can go to www.metaquotes.com.
Edit: Or even better idea, follow Mirko's suggestion below.
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