CCI predictor
iCCI()returns numerical value.
Marco vd Heijden:
returns numerical value.
returns numerical value.
Marco,
May I ask you for a few more words :)
iCCI(....)
Returns a numerical value either positive or negative and not a price value.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { Print(" iMA: ",iMA(Symbol(),0,5,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,20)); Print(" iCCI: ",iCCI(Symbol(),0,14,PRICE_TYPICAL,20)); }
Result:
How is that suppose to work?
Usually the trigger levels are +100 and -100.
Marco vd Heijden:Looks to be useless. Any way thank you.
Returns a numerical value either positive or negative and not a price value.
Usually the trigger levels are +100 and -100.
Returns a numerical value either positive or negative and not a price value.
Result:
How is that suppose to work?
Usually the trigger levels are +100 and -100.
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Hi,
I am trying to make CCI predictor based on BPNN Predictor.mq4 but id doesn't work as it should.
Can someone have a look to find what is wrong (see the end of the code)