CCI predictor

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Hi,

I am trying to make CCI predictor based on BPNN Predictor.mq4 but id doesn't work as it should.

Can someone have a look to find what is wrong (see the end of the code)

Files:
CCI_predictor.mq4  11 kb
  
iCCI()
returns numerical value.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
returns numerical value.

Marco,

May I ask you for a few more words   :)

  
iCCI(....)

Returns a numerical value either positive or negative and not a price value.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   Print(" iMA: ",iMA(Symbol(),0,5,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,20));
   Print(" iCCI: ",iCCI(Symbol(),0,14,PRICE_TYPICAL,20)); 
  }

Result:


How is that suppose to work?

Usually the trigger levels are +100 and -100.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Returns a numerical value either positive or negative and not a price value.

Result:


How is that suppose to work?

Usually the trigger levels are +100 and -100.

Looks to be useless. Any way thank you.
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