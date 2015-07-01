Forex of tendencies the percent recoil.
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Forex of tendencies the percent recoil
One of the simplest and most useful market tendencies, about which it is necessary to know, is percent recoil. We already indicated that the markets do not usually have straight trends. Trends are characterized by the zigzags, which are determined by the alternating peaks and drops. Average trends present the correction of basic trends, while short term trends they present the correction of averages. These corrections, or interruptions, usually roll away the previous trend to the predictable percent size. It is most widely known to 50% - ache recoil. The price, which is past from 20 to 40, will very frequently roll away somewhere to 10 points (50%) to the renewal of increase. Knowing this, investor can examine the purchase of currency, which lost about half of the sum of its previous increase. During the lower trend the actions frequently rise to half from the previous reductions to the renewal of their reduction.
on the market. The division of price of two usually signals about the state the feather of sale on the market. The following head shows, as the simple lines of trend together with the levels of support and resistance for creating the predictable price figures are combined.