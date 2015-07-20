Mergin two indicators in EA
You have to use iCustom().
Hey Alain, thank you for your answer.
Maybe I have expressed myself in a bad way. I know how to get the value from an indicator into my EA, what I need is to get the value from two indicators that are in the same window and with fixed maximum and minimum, into the EA.
In the terminal I can see the two indicators in one window by just dragging the one onto the other, no problem! But how to employ this values in my EA? If I call the indis inside my EA, I get two values, but they are on completely different scales due to the fixed limits. Momentum limits are min 97 and max 102, my custom indi has limits from (-5) to 5. How could I detect a crossing inside my EA?
Im trying with excel to make this work, but for now I'm still puzzled :(
EDIT: I have solved the problem. My formula is: (x - ((102+97)/2)) * 2
Maybe it helps someone someday...
Hey Alain, thank you for your answer.
Maybe I have expressed myself in a bad way. I know how to get the value from an indicator into my EA, what I need is to get the value from two indicators that are in the same window and with fixed maximum and minimum, into the EA.
In the terminal I can see the two indicators in one window by just dragging the one onto the other, no problem! But how to employ this values in my EA? If I call the indis inside my EA, I get two values, but they are on completely different scales due to the fixed limits. Momentum limits are min 97 and max 102, my custom indi has limits from (-5) to 5. How could I detect a crossing inside my EA?
Im trying with excel to make this work, but for now I'm still puzzled :(
EDIT: I have solved the problem. My formula is: (x - ((102+97)/2)) * 2
Maybe it helps someone someday...
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
I have made a custom indicator and then attached the momentum indicator to the c. indicator window.
Can you tell me how to get these values into my EA? I want the EA to open orders on crossover, but how can I merge the two indicators in the EA?
The momentum indi has fixed max and min, so it keeps in place while navigating thru the chart.
Regards,
Tim.