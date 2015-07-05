eurusd open with 155 pips gap; what will be the result if there was a position ?
Position closed around 1.10048, with bigger loss than stoploss.
thanks to reply.
and
1) if the position was sell: so we must have profit with bigger than the take profit ?
so
2) what is the best , is it better to close our position ? or .. what...?
any idea?
thanks to reply.
and
1) if the position was sell: so we must have profit with bigger than the take profit ?
so
2) what is the best , is it better to close our position ? or .. what...?
any idea?
Hi,
1) no, if market open below your target (in a real money account) your position will be closed where the target is set. You will not gain more than your TP.
2) well i think that every strategy/style has a different answer to this question. holding your position over the weekend is always involving some sort of additional risk . If you are using 20 pips stop loss, well maybe you should consider to close all on friday and re open on monday.....but if your strategy use 200 pips SL it is a different story..
Hi,
1) no, if market open below your target (in a real money account) your position will be closed where the target is set. You will not gain more than your TP.
That's not true. Your trades should be close at market price (some brokers can maybe proceed otherwise, market makers ?).
Here is an example from a real account where trades were close at better price than TP:
That's not true. Your should be close at market price (some brokers can maybe proceed otherwise, market makers ?).
Here is an example from a real where trades were close at better price than TP:
I apologize to have given wrong information.
Tank you Alain Verleyen for the correction.
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HI;
i does not have open position in friday for eurusd , but assume that if there was an open position like below picture:
as you see the stoploss is 55.5 pips and the open market price is 155.5 pips under the enter price of position.
in this case what will be the result ?