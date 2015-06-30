MT4 Strategy Tester doesn't generate ticks near to the end of M5 bars
i am not sure but when the print command is triggered too many times too fast it will inject a 30 sec timeout where nothing will be print maybe you try to slow down simulation speed.
or put in a
Sleep(X);
after each print line.
Edit after seeing the time print i looks like it is indeed a bug.
It is slowed and I'm tracking the print lines visually. I noticed this bug when users of my product reported an issue with the backtester.
This issue appeared recently. It works fine in MT5.
I modified the expert to print only the last tick info from the previous bar.
string previousRecord = "";
void OnTick()
{
string time = TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
string bid = DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
string ask = DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
if(Volume[0] == 1)
Print(previousRecord);
previousRecord = "TimeCurrent: " + time + ", Bid: " + bid + ", Ask: " + ask;
}
The interesting is that the last tick for an M5 chart is either at xx:24 or xx:35 with one exception for 20:04:23
yes well timecurrent() returns the last known servertime therefore it should be considered a brokker server issue, at least that's what i can make of it.
you can check in history center if these missing bars actually exist or not.
yes well timecurrent() returns the last known servertime therefore it should be considered a brokker server issue, at least that's what i can make of it.
you can check in history center if these missing bars actually exist or not.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
MT4 Strategy Tester generates ticks on a M5 chart every 2-3 seconds, but not at the end of the bar.
Expert:
void OnTick()
{
if(Volume[0] == 1) Print("======================================");
string time = TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
string bid = DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
string ask = DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
Print("TimeCurrent: ", time, ", Bid: ", bid, ", Ask: ", ask);
}
Result:
This happens for every M5 bar. There is no ticks for the last 25-35 seconds.
This is definitely a bug. Any comments?