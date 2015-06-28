more subscription with the same mql5 account, are they possible?

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Hi guys

more subscriptions with the same mql5 account, are they possible?

So for wxample a mt4 with 1 mql account, and more than 1 signals operating...?

 

Thank you 

 
arabo88 :

Hi guys

more subscriptions with the same mql5 account, are they possible?

So for wxample a mt4 with 1 mql account, and more than 1 signals operating...?

 

Thank you 

 

A Subscriber can have many subscriptions:


a lot of subscription
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