more subscription with the same mql5 account, are they possible?
arabo88 :
Hi guys
more subscriptions with the same mql5 account, are they possible?
So for wxample a mt4 with 1 mql account, and more than 1 signals operating...?
Thank you
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Hi guys
more subscriptions with the same mql5 account, are they possible?
So for wxample a mt4 with 1 mql account, and more than 1 signals operating...?
Thank you