chart period
Hi, I am new to this. Just wandering how to add a 10 minute period to my chart. Thanks!
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Cynthiaw:
Hi, I am new to this. Just wandering how to add a 10 minute period to my chart. Thanks!
Hi, I am new to this. Just wandering how to add a 10 minute period to my chart. Thanks!
Right click on the chart:
Karputov Vladimir:
I answered you for MetaTRader 5. You have not specified which version of Metatrader.
the question also does not lead there so we answered as we know it. .. What's problematic for you?
Marlena2010 Marlena:
the question also does not lead there so we answered as we know it. .. What's problematic for you?
No. There is no problem. If you want to have a lot of time-frames - use MetaTrader 5.
Karputov Vladimir:
No. There is no problem. If you want to have a lot of time-frames - use MetaTrader 5.
I also use meta trader 5.. so for that thing we all know her fairly complete tool ... It's just that this is not just a forum user MT5, but also not a few users of MT4.
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