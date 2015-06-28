About MT4 MACD Indicator
That's the same, just an other way to display information. The second line can be "drawn" by joining the histograms.
Alain Verleyen:ok thx for your reply some of the for forum teach that add a MA into and the macd and wait the cross signal is it useful and you have any article that describe more details about the macd
That's the same, just an other way to display information. The second line can be "drawn" by joining the histograms.
That's the same, just an other way to display information. The second line can be "drawn" by joining the histograms.
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i want to ask about all the article i've read about the macd indicator have both line but why in the mt4 platform default macd just have one line ?
default mt4 macd indicator
with double line macd indicator