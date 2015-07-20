Very simple indicator
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Hello everyone,
I'm not a coder but I was looking for an indicator that could draw a small horizontal line at the 50% mark of the candles. Maybe a 25% and 75% as well depending on the user's preferences. This indicator would take the high and low of the candle and draw a line just like the image, but for all previous candles, maybe a limit to 500 candles.
This indicator would be for mt4. Any help would really be appreciated!
Cheers!