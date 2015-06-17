MT5 Experts Log doesn't report Inputs List

New comment
 

I have written an EA in MQL4 and ported it MQL5. Part of troubleshooting it is viewing Log info, and I noticed that in MT5, I can't see a list of Inputs like I can in MT4. Is there something I am missing here? Excuse me if this is the wrong place to report this kind of issue........

MT5: 

MT5 Experts Log 

MT4:

MT4 Experts Log 

 
If I remember well it has never be included in the MT5 logs, not 100% sure though.
New comment