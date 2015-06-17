MT5 Experts Log doesn't report Inputs List
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have written an EA in MQL4 and ported it MQL5. Part of troubleshooting it is viewing Log info, and I noticed that in MT5, I can't see a list of Inputs like I can in MT4. Is there something I am missing here? Excuse me if this is the wrong place to report this kind of issue........
MT5:
MT4: