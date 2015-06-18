some example needed for distinguish peak hour
can i use volume for detect peak hour ?
What is "peak hour" ?
high volume i mean ...
which overlap session hour
high volume i mean ...
which overlap session hour
Ok, so what's the problem ?
actually i want to coding multiple strategy according to high volume and low volume.
for high volume situation, using scalping strategy and low volume for another strategy.
so...my problem is how to distinguish those peak hour / high low volume ?
The fact that is 'peak hour' as you call it does not mean that these session related currency pairs have the highest volume so why do you not do a volume scan over SymbolsTotal() and save the results in an array, and then look for ArrayMaximum than you can be sure to end up with the high rollers.
The fact that is 'peak hour' as you call it does not mean that these session related currency pairs have the highest volume so why do you not do a volume scan over SymbolsTotal() and save the results in an array, and then look for ArrayMaximum than you can be sure to end up with the high rollers.
yes, good idea,
but how to defined that the volume is high ?
compare to previous bar ?
Maybe to other symbols?
do a volume scan over SymbolsTotal()
Maybe to other symbols?
do a volume scan over SymbolsTotal()
coding m5 scalping expert....
does that make any difference?
previous bar say's nothing about the bar to come.
a scan over SymbolsTotal() will tell you where the heat is.
does that make any difference?
previous bar say's nothing about the bar to come.
a scan over SymbolsTotal() will tell you where the heat is.
yes, you are correct,
will ask some more later.
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can i use volume for detect peak hour ?