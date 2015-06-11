MT4 CCI Bug?
Hi,
Is it me or have I discovered a bug with the CCI calculation in MetaTrader 4?
I'm using this EA code...
which displays the CCI result for both the Day and Hour periods.
When I compare the result with the actual periods selected within MetaTrader I get two different results. Why? Which is correct? If my code is wrong where is the error? Have a made a stupid mistake?
Here's screenshots of the CCI indicator using the Day and Hour periods.
Day Period
Hour Period
Thanks in advance for your help.
Neither an MT4 bug or a bug in your code. It's you :-)
day = iCCI(NULL,PERIOD_D1,14,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
That's the previous candle.
Neither an MT4 bug or a bug in your code. It's you :-)
That's the previous candle.
Thanks and point taken. Silly mistake!
Thanks again.
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Hi,
Is it me or have I discovered a bug with the CCI calculation in MetaTrader 4?
I'm using this EA code...
which displays the CCI result for both the Day and Hour periods.
When I compare the result with the actual periods selected within MetaTrader I get two different results. Why? Which is correct? If my code is wrong where is the error? Have a made a stupid mistake?
Here's screenshots of the CCI indicator using the Day and Hour periods.
Day Period
Hour Period
Thanks in advance for your help.