The Winners of the Automated Trading Championship 2011
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The Automated Trading Championship 2011 is over, and the winners have been announced. The authors of the top three Expert Advisors of 2011 have shared the prize money and received gifts, as well as the winner of MIG Bank's special prize has been defined. The best developers of Expert Advisors have shared their impressions of the Championship.
The full text is available on the Championship website - The Winners of the Automated Trading Championship 2011.
Once again we would like to thank our Sponsors - MIG Bank, Go Markets, Vantage FX and Forex-TSD - for their help in organizing the Automated Trading Championship 2011.