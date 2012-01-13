The Automated Trading Championship 2011 Is Over!
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The fifth annual Automated Trading Championship 2011 is over. Today, after 12 weeks of the fascinating competition of trading robots, participants' Expert Advisors have been stopped, and we can finally announce the winners.
During the Championship, various Expert Advisors got featured on top of the ATC rankings, their strategies were vigorously discussed by the contest participants and website visitors, and interviews with them were published in the News section of this site. In interviews with the winners of the previous Championships, we have found two ingredients for success in the competition - a good trading strategy and luck.
The full text is available on the Championship website - The Automated Trading Championship 2011 Is Over!
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.