EA is showing warnings on compilation.
You need to write the OrderSelect() in the form ...
if(OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)==true)
Then, all the OrderSelect() warnings disappear but expect more warnings will pop-up like those about OrderModify() and OrderDelete() ...
Just change them to something like ...
bool res = OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),StopLoss,OrderTakeProfit(),0,CLR_NONE);
And everything will be hopefully, fine :)
You need to write the OrderSelect() in the form ...
Then, all the OrderSelect() warnings disappear but expect more warnings will pop-up like those about OrderModify() and OrderDelete() ...
Just change them to something like ...
And everything will be hopefully, fine :)
Hi,
All OrderSelect warnings disappear, but one error is showing. Please advice.
bool res = OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-TrailingStop*MyPoint,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Green);
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Hi,
I have written an EA in mql 4 based on moving average crossover confirmed by ADX. On comilation, meta editor is giving warnings as shown in figure. However,this EA is working fine in strategy tester on EURUSD 1 hr chart. Can anybody help me to rectify the warnings.
Thanks in advance.