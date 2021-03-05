How to remove the little arrow "One Click Trading" ?
Kray:
How can I remove the little arrow that display the "One Click Trading" on the left-top corner :
We can't disable it in the settings even if we disable the one click trading, so is it a code or something that can hide it ?
With a big black marker
Kray:Not possible.
I want to remove it to place some text on it, to free some space
I want to remove it to place some text on it, to free some space
chart - option-disable show quick trade buttons
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How can I remove the little arrow that display the "One Click Trading" on the left-top corner :
We can't disable it in the settings even if we disable the one click trading, so is it a code or something that can hide it ?