How to remove the little arrow "One Click Trading" ?

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How can I remove the little arrow that display the "One Click Trading" on the left-top corner :

We can't disable it in the settings even if we disable the one click trading, so is it a code or something that can hide it ?

 
Kray:

How can I remove the little arrow that display the "One Click Trading" on the left-top corner :

We can't disable it in the settings even if we disable the one click trading, so is it a code or something that can hide it ?

With a big black marker


 
Alain Verleyen:
With a big black marker
I want to remove it to place some text on it, to free some space
 
Kray:
I want to remove it to place some text on it, to free some space
Not possible.
 

chart - option-disable show quick trade buttons

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