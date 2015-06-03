Forex - trends, forecasts, investigation
Good afternoon, dear traders!
In this branch are encouraged to publish your predictions on the major currency pairs, crosses, metal and other. Opinion guru - is welcome !!!
Regards!
- Daily Market News from TradingForex
- FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2016
- [Archive] FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences (Episode 8: October 2011)
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