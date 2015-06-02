The freelancers are very fast !
It's the force.
Hi Guys
I have curiosity to know & learn how the freelancers gain this speed and code performance ? because I see some freelancers complete there jobs in 1 minute or less, advise me guys.
Many thanks.
The "job" is completed after the actual coding is done.
Ah. You just ruined the magic.
I really hoped there are super-ultra-coders like those in movies.
Ah. You just ruined the magic.
I really hoped there are super-ultra-coders like those in movies.
Ah. You just ruined the magic.
I really hoped there are super-ultra-coders like those in movies.
I change it to 1 hour to be more realistic :p .
The "job" is completed after the actual coding is done.
I know after the actual codeing is done , my question is , what make's them fast ? ready libraries ... ?
I change it to 1 hour to be more realistic :p .
I know after the actual codeing is done , my question is , what make's them fast ? ready libraries ... ?
Experience, engineering practices, problem domain familiarity, patterns, ...
As every other professional in every other profession.
Experience, engineering practices, problem domain familiarity, patterns, ...
As every other professional in every other profession.
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I have curiosity to know & learn how the freelancers gain this speed and code performance ? because I see some freelancers complete there jobs in 1 hour or less, advise me guys.
Many thanks.