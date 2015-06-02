The freelancers are very fast !

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Hi Guys
I have curiosity to know & learn how the freelancers gain this speed and code performance ? because I see some freelancers complete there jobs in 1 hour or less, advise me guys.
Many thanks.
 

It's the force.

 
The Xlearner:
Hi Guys
I have curiosity to know & learn how the freelancers gain this speed and code performance ? because I see some freelancers complete there jobs in 1 minute or less, advise me guys.
Many thanks.
The "job" is completed after the actual coding is done.
 
Alain Verleyen:
The "job" is completed after the actual coding is done.

Ah. You just ruined the magic.

I really hoped there are super-ultra-coders like those in movies. 

 
Drazen Penic:

Ah. You just ruined the magic.

I really hoped there are super-ultra-coders like those in movies. 

 
Drazen Penic:

Ah. You just ruined the magic.

I really hoped there are super-ultra-coders like those in movies. 

I change it to 1 hour to be more realistic :p .

Alain Verleyen:
The "job" is completed after the actual coding is done.

 I know after the actual codeing is done , my question is , what make's them fast ? ready libraries ... ?

 
The Xlearner:

I change it to 1 hour to be more realistic :p .

 I know after the actual codeing is done , my question is , what make's them fast ? ready libraries ... ?

Experience, engineering practices, problem domain familiarity, patterns, ...

As every other professional in every other profession. 

 
Drazen Penic :

Experience, engineering practices, problem domain familiarity, patterns, ...

As every other professional in every other profession. 

Thanks Drazen, this is what I need to know :D
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