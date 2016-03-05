Am Looking for MT4 EA or Software To Create Multiple Orders!

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Creating multiple orders in a click.

 Hello fellow forumites. 

Am Looking for an MT4 EA or software that when i click new order and place a single trade, it will multiply the trades i place instantly just like the inserted screenshot above.

Using same 0.10, same currency i placed, same Take Profit. Atleast if it can multiple my single order 20times.

waiting for reply. 

 
 

Hi all together,

i am looking also for an EA witch will make mutilple Orders, after i have done the Order for a single Trade - maybee up to 20 singel Orders or eaven more. with Hidden TP, SL, Breakeven, Trailingsstop, also Hidden Pending Orders with Hidden Price, etc., best would be that the Orders would go to to Stealth Pro Software

Is where anybody outside how can make this EA or have a working one?

It would be nice to hear from you asap

Best regards from Hamburg Germany

Puschi

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