Analysing different EA's
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Hi everyone,
I am running two different EA's on my account and wondered if there is a tool available to see how each EA performed? I currently go through my trade history one by one trying to disect which trade has been made by which EA.
I am also looking for a tool to organise my trades, profit/losses for my business to it's easier for me to file my tax returns.
I would like to have everything in a clear overview similar to this one for backtesting:
Any ideas?
Thank you