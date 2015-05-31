Analysing different EA's

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Hi everyone,

I am running two different EA's on my account and wondered if there is a tool available to see how each EA performed? I currently go through my trade history one by one trying to disect which trade has been made by which EA.

I am also looking for a tool to organise my trades, profit/losses for my business to it's easier for me to file my tax returns.  

I would like to have everything in a clear overview similar to this one for backtesting:

 


Any ideas?

 

Thank you 

 
Myfxbook.com. You can analyze in every direction.
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