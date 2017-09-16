Libraries: Convert time to double and vice versa

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Convert time to double and vice versa:

Library to convert datetime to double and vice versa.

Author: Aleksei Beliakov

 
What about the seconds ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
What about the seconds ?
only minutes i used it to pass news time without seconds TIME_DATE|TME_MINUTES
 
Aleksei Beliakov:
only minutes i used it to pass news time without seconds TIME_DATE|TME_MINUTES

This library is pointless sorry.

   datetime now=TimeCurrent();

   GlobalVariableSet(name,now);
   datetime nowafter=(datetime)GlobalVariableGet(name);
 
Alain Verleyen:

This library is pointless sorry.

As I answer you before I use it to pass date and time without seconds.
 
Automated-Trading:

Convert time to double and vice versa:

Author: Aleksei Beliakov

Where the relevance to this library?
 
3rjfx:
Where the relevance to this library?
i used it to save date + time without seconds in globalvariables
 
Aleksei Beliakov:
i used it to save date + time without seconds in globalvariables

Pointless. Save time without seconds:

   datetime now=TimeCurrent();
   now-=now%60;

   GlobalVariableSet(name,now);
   datetime nowafter=(datetime)GlobalVariableGet(name);
 
Alain Verleyen:

Pointless. Save time without seconds:

thank you i doesn't knew that
 
Aleksei Beliakov:
thank you i doesn't knew that
You can always ask, that's why we have a forum
 
Alain Verleyen:
You can always ask, that's why we have a forum
first of all i tried to save(by the same way as you) with second it's fails thats why i  thought it's impossible. any way thanks a lot, maybe some people read this and it's helps them
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