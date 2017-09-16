Libraries: Convert time to double and vice versa
What about the seconds ?
Alain Verleyen:only minutes i used it to pass news time without seconds TIME_DATE|TME_MINUTES
What about the seconds ?
What about the seconds ?
Aleksei Beliakov:
only minutes i used it to pass news time without seconds TIME_DATE|TME_MINUTES
only minutes i used it to pass news time without seconds TIME_DATE|TME_MINUTES
This library is pointless sorry.
datetime now=TimeCurrent(); GlobalVariableSet(name,now); datetime nowafter=(datetime)GlobalVariableGet(name);
Alain Verleyen:As I answer you before I use it to pass date and time without seconds.
This library is pointless sorry.
Automated-Trading:Where the relevance to this library?
Convert time to double and vice versa:
Author: Aleksei Beliakov
3rjfx:i used it to save date + time without seconds in globalvariables
Where the relevance to this library?
Where the relevance to this library?
Aleksei Beliakov:
i used it to save date + time without seconds in globalvariables
i used it to save date + time without seconds in globalvariables
Pointless. Save time without seconds:
datetime now=TimeCurrent(); now-=now%60; GlobalVariableSet(name,now); datetime nowafter=(datetime)GlobalVariableGet(name);
Alain Verleyen:thank you i doesn't knew that
Pointless. Save time without seconds:
Aleksei Beliakov:You can always ask, that's why we have a forum
thank you i doesn't knew that
thank you i doesn't knew that
Alain Verleyen:first of all i tried to save(by the same way as you) with second it's fails thats why i thought it's impossible. any way thanks a lot, maybe some people read this and it's helps them
You can always ask, that's why we have a forum
You can always ask, that's why we have a forum
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Convert time to double and vice versa:
Author: Aleksei Beliakov