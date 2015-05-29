What do the errors mean?
moonsboy:
Who can tell what the errors mean?
The data of different timeframes don't matched. You have a candle with low price of 1.13301 but on the lower timeframe you don't have a candle with a low lowest than 1.13326.
Update your data, if possible.
Alain Verleyen:
Update your data, if possible.
The data of different timeframes don't matched. You have a candle with low price of 1.13301 but on the lower timeframe you don't have a candle with a low lowest than 1.13326.
Update your data, if possible.
Thank you. How about the "volume limit exceeded"?
moonsboy:The volume of higher timeframe doesn't match the accumulated volume of lower timeframe. Wrong or incomplete data.
Thank you. How about the "volume limit exceeded"?
Alain Verleyen:Dear Alain, Thanks a lot!
The volume of higher timeframe doesn't match the accumulated volume of lower timeframe. Wrong or incomplete data.
The volume of higher timeframe doesn't match the accumulated volume of lower timeframe. Wrong or incomplete data.
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Who can tell what the errors mean?