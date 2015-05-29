What do the errors mean?

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Who can tell what the errors mean?

 

 

 

 
moonsboy:

Who can tell what the errors mean?

The data of different timeframes don't matched. You have a candle with low price of 1.13301 but on the lower timeframe you don't have a candle with a low lowest than 1.13326.

Update your data, if possible.

 
Alain Verleyen:

The data of different timeframes don't matched. You have a candle with low price of 1.13301 but on the lower timeframe you don't have a candle with a low lowest than 1.13326.

Update your data, if possible.

 

Thank you. How about the "volume limit exceeded"? 

 
moonsboy:

 

Thank you. How about the "volume limit exceeded"? 

The volume of higher timeframe doesn't match the accumulated volume of lower timeframe. Wrong or incomplete data.
 
Alain Verleyen:
The volume of higher timeframe doesn't match the accumulated volume of lower timeframe. Wrong or incomplete data.
Dear Alain, Thanks a lot!
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