get the CCI value displayed
Please use:
double CCI[]; // array for the indicator iCCI //---- handles for indicators int CCI_handle; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- creation of the indicator iCCI CCI_handle=iCCI(NULL,0,20,PRICE_CLOSE); //--- report if there was an error in object creation if(CCI_handle<0) { Print("The creation of iCCI has failed: Runtime error =",GetLastError()); //--- forced program termination return(-1); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnTick() { //--- int count=CopyBuffer(CCI_handle,0,0,1,CCI); Comment(DoubleToString(CCI[0],2)); }
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I'm new in mql5,
I want to get the exact value displayed here:
But I always get a different value. For instance, I got this values for the example above:
As you can see, it is not the same date. And when I try to find the value the April 23th (in my example) I find nothing.
The code I used is this:
Can someone help me to get the vale displayed ?