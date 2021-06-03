Indicators: ZigZag Arrow - page 2

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3rjfx:
You can change the values for each timeframe,

the code is as follows: (at OnInit() function)

Thanks so much! :)
 
Max Enrik:
Thanks so much! :)
Welcome.. ^_^
 

Hi Roberto Jacobs,

I really love your ZigZag indicator, wondering you have any plan convert into MT5?

Thanks.

 
ngkhaimun:

Hi Roberto Jacobs,

I really love your ZigZag indicator, wondering you have any plan convert into MT5?

Thanks.

you're welcome, I will make a plan for convert into MT5.
 
Hi , Thank you for sharing , may you say how I can see zigzog in lower time frame in higher time frame , for example if I am in TF 15 and want see zigzog in TF 5
 
magic6666:
Hi , Thank you for sharing , may you say how I can see zigzog in lower time frame in higher time frame , for example if I am in TF 15 and want see zigzog in TF 5
You must create your own zigzag mtf indicator. 3bskmql.gif
 
hello please i so much need a help.... how can i set up the indicator pop up alert so to be notify
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