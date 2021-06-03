Indicators: ZigZag Arrow - page 2
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You can change the values for each timeframe,
the code is as follows: (at OnInit() function)
Thanks so much! :)
Hi Roberto Jacobs,
I really love your ZigZag indicator, wondering you have any plan convert into MT5?
Thanks.
Hi Roberto Jacobs,
I really love your ZigZag indicator, wondering you have any plan convert into MT5?
Thanks.
Hi , Thank you for sharing , may you say how I can see zigzog in lower time frame in higher time frame , for example if I am in TF 15 and want see zigzog in TF 5