How to change symbol data from file?
kenan168:
How can i change real data ?
1. from file ?
2.from dll ?
Thanks
Hello kenan168,
It's simply not possible to do that.
It's up to the broker to provide real-time data.
Regards,
Malacarne
Rodrigo Malacarne:
Regards,
Hello kenan168,
It's simply not possible to do that.
It's up to the broker to provide real-time data.
Regards,
Malacarne
Thanks !
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How can i change real data ?
1. from file ?
2.from dll ?
Thanks