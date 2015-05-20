How to change symbol data from file?

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 How can  i  change real data  ?

 

1. from file ?

 2.from dll ?

Thanks  

  

 
kenan168:

 How can  i  change real data  ?

1. from file ?

 2.from dll ?

Thanks  

Hello kenan168,

It's simply not possible to do that.

It's up to the broker to provide real-time data. 

Regards,
Malacarne 

 
Rodrigo Malacarne:

Hello kenan168,

It's simply not possible to do that.

It's up to the broker to provide real-time data. 

Regards,
Malacarne 

Thanks !  

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