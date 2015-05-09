Indicator not displaying in indicator window

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Hi, 

I am having problem with my indicator, when some are suppose to be in the "indicator window" but they are on my main chart. I've reinstall and install the problem is still here, Can anyone help me.

Thank you,

David. 

The version i am using is MT4 Build 791. 

Here is an example:

Indicator not displaying in indicator window 

 
averageleads :

Hi, 

I am having problem with my indicator, when some are suppose to be in the "indicator window" but they are on my main chart. I've reinstall and install the problem is still here, Can anyone help me.

Thank you,

David. 

The version i am using is MT4 Build 791. 

Here is an example:

 

You must update the terminal. The build 794 this error corrected.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
You must update the terminal. The build 794 this error corrected.

Thank you for your reply but i can't find the update, can you please point me where i can find the update?

 

Thank you again. 

 
averageleads :

Thank you for your reply but i can't find the update, can you please point me where i can find the update?

 

Thank you again. 

You need to connect to the trading server MetaQuotes-Demo. Reload terminal. After reloading the update will start downloaded.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
You need to connect to the trading server MetaQuotes-Demo. Reload terminal. After reloading the update will start downloaded.

Hi Vladimir, 

 I would like to thank you, i updated to Build 794 and everything is working fine.

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