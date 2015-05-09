signal doesn't work
alidroid201:First, ensure all symbols are showing in your MarketWatch window (right click->show all)
Hi I have subscribed two signals but both of them didn't work
Here is my log could some tell me how to fix it
Hi I have subscribed two signals but both of them didn't work
Here is my log could some tell me how to fix it
Stuart Browne:
First, ensure all symbols are showing in your MarketWatch window (right click->show all)
- all symbols are shown
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Here is my log could some tell me how to fix it