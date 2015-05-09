signal doesn't work

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Hi I have subscribed two signals but both of them didn't work 
Here is my log could some tell me how to fix it 

 
alidroid201:
Hi I have subscribed two signals but both of them didn't work 
Here is my log could some tell me how to fix it 

First, ensure all symbols are showing in your MarketWatch window (right click->show all)
 

Stuart Browne:

First, ensure all symbols are showing in your MarketWatch window (right click->show all)

 

 

  •  all symbols are shown

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