Signal orders aspects

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What are the aspects of the orders placed by MQL5.com Signals?
Are they have unique Magicnumbers or unique comment?

I'm asking because I want to make an EA that require checking the opened orders to know if the order opened by Signals or not.

Thanks

 
Ahmed Soliman:
What are the aspects of the orders placed by MQL5.com Signals?
Are they have unique Magicnumbers or unique comment?

I'm asking because I want to make an EA that require checking the opened orders to know if the order opened by Signals or not.

Thanks

I got no answers but I found it.

The MagicNumber of the orders opened by signals is the same as the signal ID.

You can know signal ID from here:



 
Ahmed Soliman:

I got no answers but I found it.

The MagicNumber of the orders opened by signals is the same as the signal ID.

You can know signal ID from here:



Thanks mate, must admit I didn't know that one!
 
Stuart Browne:
Thanks mate, must admit I didn't know that one!
You're welcome mate!
Necessity is the mother of invention
 
 
Ahmed Soliman:
You're welcome mate!
Necessity is the mother of invention
I believe that laziness is the father.
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