Signal orders aspects
Ahmed Soliman:
What are the aspects of the orders placed by MQL5.com Signals?
Are they have unique Magicnumbers or unique comment?
Thanks
What are the aspects of the orders placed by MQL5.com Signals?
Are they have unique Magicnumbers or unique comment?
I'm asking because I want to make an EA that require checking the opened orders to know if the order opened by Signals or not.
Thanks
I got no answers but I found it.
The MagicNumber of the orders opened by signals is the same as the signal ID.
You can know signal ID from here:
Ahmed Soliman:Thanks mate, must admit I didn't know that one!
You can know signal ID from here:
I got no answers but I found it.
The MagicNumber of the orders opened by signals is the same as the signal ID.
You can know signal ID from here:
Stuart Browne:You're welcome mate!
Thanks mate, must admit I didn't know that one!
Thanks mate, must admit I didn't know that one!
Necessity is the mother of invention
Ahmed Soliman:I believe that laziness is the father.
You're welcome mate!
Necessity is the mother of invention
You're welcome mate!
Necessity is the mother of invention
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Are they have unique Magicnumbers or unique comment?
I'm asking because I want to make an EA that require checking the opened orders to know if the order opened by Signals or not.
Thanks