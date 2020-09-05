Why Some Indicators shows false results in the tester ?

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Hi 
I make an empty robot to tester an indicator , I run the tester , then I attach this Indicator , in demo chart , the indicator shows true results , but in the tester , there is something wrong the results is not true , I don't know it , please some help to identify the problem , I want to build a robot about this Indicator 
sofsignal
 
If you want it fixed by provide the source code.
 
Roszey:
If you want it fixed by provide the source code.
I don't have the original source code , I think it's a repainting indicator , that's why he give false results in the strategie tester
 
An indicator repainting means :(
 
Do you have any additional information? What is it supposed to do? 
 
The Xlearner :

It is forbidden to use decompiled code. Don't break the rules next time.

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