Why Some Indicators shows false results in the tester ?
If you want it fixed by provide the source code.
Roszey:I don't have the original source code , I think it's a repainting indicator , that's why he give false results in the strategie tester
If you want it fixed by provide the source code.
If you want it fixed by provide the source code.
An indicator repainting means :(
Do you have any additional information? What is it supposed to do?
The Xlearner :
It is forbidden to use decompiled code. Don't break the rules next time.
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I make an empty robot to tester an indicator , I run the tester , then I attach this Indicator , in demo chart , the indicator shows true results , but in the tester , there is something wrong the results is not true , I don't know it , please some help to identify the problem , I want to build a robot about this Indicator