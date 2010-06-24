MQL5 References - in 5 Languages!
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Help documentation is an essential part of any modern technological product, whether it is a coffee maker or an automobile. MetaQuotes Software Corp. began to prepare detailed help documents, during the development of the MetaTrader5 trading platform, for each of its components, including the servers and the client terminal.
The creation of the platform, simultaneously with the documentation, gave us the opportunity to provide a high-quality document for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, the MetaEditor 5 editing environment, and the MQL5 programming language for trading strategies, by the time of the official release of the platform on June 1st, 2010.
For a quick and easy learn of new opportunities on the MQL5.community website, we publish articles and examples on MQL5. In addition, now you can familiarize yourself with the articles, published on MQL5.com, and download mql5-programs right from MetaEditor 5.
However, we found that even this was not enough. To achieve the maximally efficient way of learning the possibilities and peculiarities of the new language, we created a translation of the MQL5 Reference into three additional languages. Now anyone can download the MQL5 Reference in a CHM and PDF format from the Documentation page, in any of the five languages:
We hope that help documents in your native language will assist you in mastering MQL5, as well as the MetaTrader 5 terminal.