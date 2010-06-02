unknown command [intruder]
904 :
In the journal of MetaTrader Manager, there is an error code "unknown command [truder]".
I don't know what it is although I have found it in search engine.
However, I think it is very important.
Could any people answer me as soon as possible?
Thanks
Can someone please explain how/why these errors message occur?
AC no.: unknown command 1B [intruder]
AC no.: unknown command ED in pumping [intruder]
Many Thanks
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In the journal of MetaTrader Manager, there is an error code "unknown command [truder]".
I don't know what it is although I have found it in search engine.
However, I think it is very important.
Could any people answer me as soon as possible?
Thanks