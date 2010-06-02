unknown command [intruder]

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In the journal of MetaTrader Manager, there is an error code "unknown command [truder]".

I don't know what it is although I have found it in search engine.

However, I think it is very important.

Could any people answer me as soon as possible?

Thanks

 
904 :

In the journal of MetaTrader Manager, there is an error code "unknown command [truder]".

I don't know what it is although I have found it in search engine.

However, I think it is very important.

Could any people answer me as soon as possible?

Thanks

Can someone please explain how/why these errors message occur?

AC no.: unknown command 1B [intruder]

AC no.: unknown command ED in pumping [intruder]

Many Thanks

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