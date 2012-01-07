how to slove - OnTimer critical error
I have found the error, it is so STRANGE :
bool Check(const int BarId); { .... Print(__FUNCTION__,BarId); Print(__FUNCTION__,"^^^^^^^^^^",BarId+1); ..... }
2012.01.02 22:16:41 2010.11.02 11:51:40 candle_class::Check0
2012.01.02 22:16:41 2010.11.02 11:51:40 candle_class::Check^^^^^^^^^^-350469376
Why:
BarId=0
BarId+1 =-350469376?
codeidea:
I have found the error, it is so STRANGE :
2012.01.02 22:16:41 2010.11.02 11:51:40 candle_class::Check0
2012.01.02 22:16:41 2010.11.02 11:51:40 candle_class::Check^^^^^^^^^^-350469376
Why:
BarId=0
BarId+1 =-350469376?
void Check(const int BarId) { Print(__FUNCTION__,BarId); Print(__FUNCTION__,"^^^^^^^^^^",BarId+1); }
I dnot know why ? I write software for 20 years , oh my god, I think the compiler has bug.
I have slove it,
bool Check(const int BarId); { .... Print(__FUNCTION__,BarId); int x =BarId+1; Print(__FUNCTION__,"^^^^^^^^^^",x); ..... }
then all is ok.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I donot know what is this error, can you help me?