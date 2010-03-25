MT4 build numbers and date

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Dear MT4 dev. Team,



today upon starting MT4 liveupdate run automatically and installed a new version.


I've checked the About window and found it a little weird... How can it be that a new build has a build date earlier than the previous version?


See attached images:



MT4_225



MT4_226


Thanks,


J. Borsodi

 
I mean... 24 March is OK.. but come on guys it's 2010 already :)
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