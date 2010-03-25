MT4 build numbers and date
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear MT4 dev. Team,
today upon starting MT4 liveupdate run automatically and installed a new version.
I've checked the About window and found it a little weird... How can it be that a new build has a build date earlier than the previous version?
See attached images:
MT4_225
MT4_226
Thanks,
J. Borsodi