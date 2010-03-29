Trendline by angle problem
I changed the for loop to this:
for(i=0; i<limit; i++)
Now, the first coordinate is correct, but when I go for the ObjectGetValueByShift(angle,i), I get the first coordinate value.
And the indicator won't update when a new candle is formed.
Pleeeaaaaase. Can anyone help?
nondisclosure007 :
I changed the for loop to this:
I changed the for loop to this:
for(i=0; i<limit; i++)
Now, the first coordinate is correct, but when I go for the ObjectGetValueByShift(angle,i), I get the first coordinate value.
And the indicator won't update when a new candle is formed.
Pleeeaaaaase. Can anyone help?
So, I've found out that I get an error when I call ObjectGetValueByShift(angle,i). Why? Error is 4205. Now, grant it one coordinate is at the 2nd bar in the chart and the second is off of the chart (like bar -12 or something). Could that be an issue?
nice
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I know I've posted this problem in here before, but please bear w/ me. Here's the code:
Here's the coordinates of the angles that get created:
Lower:
Upper:
So, why are my first coordinates so far off?