publish report via ftp

New comment
 

hiii

am hadiya

am programming web site for RifcoTraders

and they use MetaTrade 4


i have problem via publish report on the website


and am sure that i put right ftp account and password

this is a print screen for the publish tap

 

What error appears in the journal when you hit the test button?


CB

 


no errot appear

 

Note you are signing in with the investor password. Can you try this with the main password?


CB

New comment