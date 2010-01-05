A glitch or bug in client terminal version 4.00 build 225 ?
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Hello,
I noticed this bug weeks ago if not monthes, maybe it has to do with the server's config or maybe it is MT4 client terminal, because not all instruments are affected- I did alert my fx provider helplessly so here is what i have found :
In the terminal window when you use display profits with cross currency, the amount in profit column is wrong with some instruments on trade, it is typically multiplied by 100, the total not being affected, as you can see in the screencopy attached with the instrument #EPH0.
So maybe so few people use this function or it is due to the server that the glitch persits, but still I believe there is a problem.