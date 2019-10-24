Scale Fix One to One
No this is not your fault, Scale fix one to one only works with the old 3 decimals.
Now that 4 decimals and 5 decimals is implemented, scale one to one is totally useless. it cannot be viewed by the normal human eye =( im afraid.
i tried to tell them this, to make it scale 10 to 10 for 4 decimals and even 100 to 100 for 5 decimals but they just ignored it.
I think it is ignored intentionally.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I seem to be having trouble with a feature - the 'Scale Fix One to One' option in the Common Properties. Whenever I select this, my chart goes crazy and is useless. I'm trying to use it in relation to Gann charting, and using this option seems to be the recommendation. To show you what I'm referring to, I've pasted in two files. The first shows the option I'm referring to - you can also see a good chart in the background. The second graphic shows what things look like after I've applied this option. I think it has to do with the time range displayed on the chart, but even zooming in doesn't seem to help.
What have I done wrong?
One to One Option
Applied