Looking for someone to code PositionSizer Add-on
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www.PositionSizer.com is looking for someone to transform existing code for NinjaTrader to MetaTrader 5.
Please go to the site and look at indicators function. Email support@positionsizer.com with offers. Look at photo below to get an idea of how the indicator works.