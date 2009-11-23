Fixing RSI problem in EA

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Hi,

I'm having a slight problem here, I've an EA works on RSI only, it should open a trade when RSI cross line30 from BELOW, but it opens now false trades when it's near line30.


So anybody here knows the right code for opening an order when it crosses from BELOW.... Also that order would be after how much bars and can't it be opened after it crosses line30 immediatly....


Thanks,

elbarck




 
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