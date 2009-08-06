Live Update "terminal_Serbian.lng" problem
I am running build 224 on 2 separate computers. When I try to Live Update to 225, both machines stop downloading with a message about "Invalid signature on terminal_Serbian.lng". The fact this happens on 2 separate computers leads me to ask if this is a recognised problem? Is there a way to force a Live Update? Can I delete any existing Serbian language files so that the update will continue, or is there an error in the Update process itself (which I think will be unlikely).
- Very long time to start up -- every time
- New Version: MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal Build 224
- installation problem.
FrankLonghurst :
I am running build 224 on 2 separate computers. When I try to Live Update to 225, both machines stop downloading with a message about "Invalid signature on terminal_Serbian.lng". The fact this happens on 2 separate computers leads me to ask if this is a recognised problem? Is there a way to force a Live Update? Can I delete any existing Serbian language files so that the update will continue, or is there an error in the Update process itself (which I think will be unlikely).
I am running build 224 on 2 separate computers. When I try to Live Update to 225, both machines stop downloading with a message about "Invalid signature on terminal_Serbian.lng". The fact this happens on 2 separate computers leads me to ask if this is a recognised problem? Is there a way to force a Live Update? Can I delete any existing Serbian language files so that the update will continue, or is there an error in the Update process itself (which I think will be unlikely).
FrankLonghurst :
FrankLonghurst :
I am running build 224 on 2 separate computers. When I try to Live Update to 225, both machines stop downloading with a message about "Invalid signature on terminal_Serbian.lng". The fact this happens on 2 separate computers leads me to ask if this is a recognised problem? Is there a way to force a Live Update? Can I delete any existing Serbian language files so that the update will continue, or is there an error in the Update process itself (which I think will be unlikely).
I am running build 224 on 2 separate computers. When I try to Live Update to 225, both machines stop downloading with a message about "Invalid signature on terminal_Serbian.lng". The fact this happens on 2 separate computers leads me to ask if this is a recognised problem? Is there a way to force a Live Update? Can I delete any existing Serbian language files so that the update will continue, or is there an error in the Update process itself (which I think will be unlikely).
i am having the same problem too.
please share ideas about this.
Download client terminal installation pack manually and install it over existing terminal
Slawa :
Download client terminal installation pack manually and install it over existing terminal
Download client terminal installation pack manually and install it over existing terminal
Thank you Slawa. Will this overwrite any indicators/templates/profiles/layouts?
FrankLonghurst :
Slawa :
Download client terminal installation pack manually and install it over existing terminal
Download client terminal installation pack manually and install it over existing terminal
Thank you Slawa. Will this overwrite any indicators/templates/profiles/layouts?
Your indicators, templates, profiles with unique names won't be overwritten
You can save previously your stuff
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