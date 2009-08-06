Live Update "terminal_Serbian.lng" problem

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I am running build 224 on 2 separate computers. When I try to Live Update to 225, both machines stop downloading with a message about "Invalid signature on terminal_Serbian.lng". The fact this happens on 2 separate computers leads me to ask if this is a recognised problem? Is there a way to force a Live Update? Can I delete any existing Serbian language files so that the update will continue, or is there an error in the Update process itself (which I think will be unlikely).
 
FrankLonghurst :
I am running build 224 on 2 separate computers. When I try to Live Update to 225, both machines stop downloading with a message about "Invalid signature on terminal_Serbian.lng". The fact this happens on 2 separate computers leads me to ask if this is a recognised problem? Is there a way to force a Live Update? Can I delete any existing Serbian language files so that the update will continue, or is there an error in the Update process itself (which I think will be unlikely).


 
FrankLonghurst :
FrankLonghurst :
I am running build 224 on 2 separate computers. When I try to Live Update to 225, both machines stop downloading with a message about "Invalid signature on terminal_Serbian.lng". The fact this happens on 2 separate computers leads me to ask if this is a recognised problem? Is there a way to force a Live Update? Can I delete any existing Serbian language files so that the update will continue, or is there an error in the Update process itself (which I think will be unlikely).

i am having the same problem too.

please share ideas about this.

 
Download client terminal installation pack manually and install it over existing terminal
 
Slawa :
Download client terminal installation pack manually and install it over existing terminal

Thank you Slawa. Will this overwrite any indicators/templates/profiles/layouts?

 
FrankLonghurst :
Slawa :
Download client terminal installation pack manually and install it over existing terminal

Thank you Slawa. Will this overwrite any indicators/templates/profiles/layouts?

Your indicators, templates, profiles with unique names won't be overwritten

You can save previously your stuff

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