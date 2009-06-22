Help on Fibonacci Arc
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Hi, does anyone know how I can use the arcs without them being displayed as horizontal lines?
I've seen that it varies from trading instruments and timeframes.. on some it'll be displayed correctly, but on most of them it'll just be a mess. On some it'll be more circular like, and on other more ellipsoidal.
Here's an image of a decent one:
Now below is what I get when I try to do it most of the times... when I still have the mouse button pressed it looks as though it's going to do "fine". And I say fine because the ellipses axes are very different in size. This is a distortion of some type...
But, when I finally do let the mouse button go, it just displays horizontal lines, as shown below..
And making the the distance greater just makes it worse, and amplifies the whole thing.
Can anyone help?
Thanks.