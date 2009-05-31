calculation of Margin value
antomi :
Hi to all,
hopefully some one can help me.
I treid to find it out by myself but failed.
If someone could help me with that I would greatly appreciate.
Thanks and best regards
Antomi
Hi to all,
hopefully some one can help me.
In the last line of the terminal some information are given concerning the account: Balance, Equity and also the Margin (see attached image).
I treid to find it out by myself but failed.
If someone could help me with that I would greatly appreciate.
Thanks and best regards
Antomi
Antomi - Here's a link to a website I recently came across, and it provides nice explanations for Forex, including how to read screens/charts. Once at the home page, go to Free Courses, and then click on Forex. How to read such items as Margin will be covered in the "Placing your First Trade" segments. Hope this helps - A
http://www.informedtrades.com/trades.php
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hopefully some one can help me.
In the last line of the terminal some information are given concerning the account: Balance, Equity and also the Margin (see attached image).
My question is now, how the Margin value (that is shown) is calculated.
I treid to find it out by myself but failed.
If someone could help me with that I would greatly appreciate.
Thanks and best regards
Antomi