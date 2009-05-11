Why I can't register a coount in metatrader 4? (I've already purchased the license code)
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I am using smartphone based on windows mobile 6.
I can use metatrader 4 on my mobile phone before,
but I don't know why I can't register a demo account now to
get the real-time stock price???
can anyone help me?