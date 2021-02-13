Problem with Strategy Tester in my real account of Alpari (UK)
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minute data into MetaTrader.
This article has a link to high quality real Alpari tick data.
Make sure you don't just click the "download" button on MetaTrader in the History Center because the data from MetaTrader is not good.
How To Set Up MetaTrader History Data And Get 90% Backtesting Quality
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Hi,
The problem is only in my real account (not in my demo account) and from any one EA different to "Moving average.mq4" or "MACD sample.mq4".
I opened a demo account with Alpari (UK) seven month ago and all well: Strategy Tester works in it. But I opened a real account with Alpari (UK) one month ago and Strategy Tester doesn’t work in it.
The only difference is the server: “AlpariUK-Demo” for the demo account and “AlpariUK-Classic” for the real account. After, in both cases I followed the steps to install the historical data as it is recommended in the blog "Handling Forex with MetaTrader" (http://www.forexmq4.blogspot.com/) under the heading "¿CÓMO hacer trading en FOREX?”
But in my real account I only can do backtester of the EAs that come with MetaTrader ("MACD
Sample.mq4" and "Moving Average.mq4"), and I can’t do backtester of the EAs that I have created. Even I can’t do backtester of -for example- "usualexpert.mq4" that I downloaded of MetaQuotes.
Alpari (UK) Customer Services say me: “Unfortunately as we do not provide EAs we are unable to give support for every single EA clients use on the platform. You may wish to send your queries through to Metaquotes and they will be able to help. Their website is www.metaquotes.net”
Please, can you help me? For better understanding, I attach photos of the screens after of the
backtester of "usualexpert.mq4" as I downloaded from MetaQuotes.
Thank you.