Tred line in order to extend indicator line, nothing plots??

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[Deleted]  

Hello everyone. I have an indicator that plot something similar to a moving average and i wanted to "extend" the last value of that buffer to the end of the visible chart. I tried this but nothing plot:

  for(int iBar = Bars-1-MathMax(lookback, prev_calculated); iBar >= 0; --iBar)
     {

      ObjectCreate(0,"1",OBJ_TREND,0,Time[iBar+10],buff_indicator[iBar],Time[iBar],buff_indicator[iBar]);     
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"1",OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,true);
      
     }
   return rates_total-1; // Recalculate current bar next tick.
// Return value of prev_calculated for next call
  };

For having a better explination, here's the desired result: 

From this:

 To this: 

Thank's. 

[Deleted]  
ironhak:

Hello everyone. I have an indicator that plot something similar to a moving average and i wanted to "extend" the last value of that buffer to the end of the visible chart. I tried this but nothing plot:

For having a better explination, here's the desired result: 

From this:

 To this: 

Thank's. 

I tired with this function:

  for(int iBar = Bars-1-MathMax(lookback, prev_calculated); iBar >= 0; --iBar)
     {
        my_line_buffer[iBar] = ......
        draw_extension(iBar, my_line_buffer[iBar],"obj",clrWhite,3);
      
     }
   return rates_total-1; // Recalculate current bar next tick.
// Return value of prev_calculated for next call
  };



void draw_extension(int index, double price_,string name, color trendline_col, int line_width)
  {

   int bar = -5;
   datetime time_ = Time[0]+PeriodSeconds()*(-1*bar);
   ObjectCreate(ChartID(),name,OBJ_TREND,0,Time[index],price_,time_,price_);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendline_col);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,line_width);

  }

But it does not work. Any suggestion?

[Deleted]  
Anyone?
 
ironhak #: But it does not work. Any suggestion? 
draw_extension(iBar, my_line_buffer[iBar],"obj",clrWhite,3);

There can be only one "obj" object (trend).

Do not use series index in object names, as they are not unique. As soon as a new bar starts, you will be trying to create a new name (e.g., “name0”), same, existing, previous, name (e.g., “name0” now on bar one.)

Use time (as int) or a non-series index: 

#define  SERIES(I)   (Bars - 1 - I) // As-series to non-series or back.
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