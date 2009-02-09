Close Script

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I do hope someone can help me with this.


In MT4, there is a script called "Close."  I have added a Hotkey to the script, "Alt C."  However, when I use the script to close down a particular position, the platform wants to confirm the action being taken.  I would like help from someone to tell me how to disable this "confirmation" when I wish to close a position.  I want the action to be done automatically without any need for confirmation . . . what I do want is when I push Alt C, the position is closed.  I do not want (after pushing Alt C) the platform asking for confirmation to close down a particular position.


I have gone through MetaEditor but cannot seem to find a way to remove the confirmation.  Is there anyway to do this?


Thanks for any help you are willing to provide.


John

JH3497@gmail.com

 

Check settings in "Options"


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