Display/Appearance Suggestions
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Hello,
I was wondering if you'd be able to add the ability to customize the way the platform looks. No offense to your software, it is absolutely wonderful, but after reviewing a few other platforms, I have noticed they offer the ability to customize or add different themes to the display. For instance:
FXCM Trade Station Charts
and this:
FXCM Trade Station Main View
I am simply making a suggestion. I think a lot of people would like to be able to customize the look of their trading platform, to a more modern look. I have a lot of suggestions that also would help with traders activity in the program if this were possible, such as:
labeled indicators on charts, (not too big of course) but enough to make the trade entry position, S/L, T/P levels more prominent, with the ability to modify the order simply by dragging the corresponding line, much like the above FXCM platform. (not saying they are better, simply good ideas that would make MT4 easier to trade from charts as a lot of people love to do)
better order entry system, with the ability to order from the charts, or add "one click" buttons that instantly sell the position or buy a new position if making market orders.
On the open positions window, the ability to customize what options can be displayed. I would like to see both pip value in P/L and dollar value at the same time, and not a choice between one or the other.
On the charts, would it be possible to add a pan/scroll bars/or small arrows to be able to pan left and right, without modifying the size of the chart/display. If i want to go back a bit, if I'm on a M5 timeframe lets say, I have to turn off auto scroll every time. This would save me and probably many other traders much grief if we could simply pan back and forth to check prior charting.
Thanks for listening, a few suggestions I feel the community would love to see.
Best Regards!