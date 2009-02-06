Metatrader build 220 doesn't work on Server 2003
I have the exact same problem.
If anyone has a solution, please advise!
(The brokers I tried have only build 220 available for download, so I cannot use my account on my VPS right now, which is rather awkward)
We can't reproduce this crash. Could you provide more details about your configuration? (SP, standard or professional editional, etc)
Rosh :
We can't reproduce this crash. Could you provide more details about your configuration? (SP, standard or professional editional, etc)
We can't reproduce this crash. Could you provide more details about your configuration? (SP, standard or professional editional, etc)
Windows Server 2003
Enterprise Edition
Service Pack 1
Right after clicking any broker's build 220 terminal.exe
Does it need any special service to run?
AFIK oreans is a (mainly gaming) protection software, which should run on any windows enviroment.
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I installed build 220 on my home Vista machine, no problems. I then tried the install on my Windows server 2003 machine and its crashes and says:-
An internal exceptions has occured, Please contact support@oreans.com Thanks you!
Have any of you guys even tested this on Win Server 2003